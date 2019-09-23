As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Valuation Declined, City Holding Company Decreased by $1.10 Million Its Holding; Ashfield Capital Partners Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

City Holding Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company sold 15,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 18,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 33,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 1.99 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 21,634 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 150,156 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.97 million, up from 128,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $132.56. About 1.73M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $937.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covetrus Inc by 15,552 shares to 11,036 shares, valued at $270,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 19,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,150 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich Berg invested in 12,867 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh accumulated 608,298 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc owns 273,719 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 5,508 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Regis Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 24,647 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 46,569 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company invested in 13,785 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Godsey Gibb Assoc has 136,992 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 5.10 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. New York-based Roosevelt Investment Group has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Common Retirement Fund holds 4.52 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Signature Est And Advsrs Ltd owns 184,292 shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Star Investment, a Illinois-based fund reported 40,698 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Why Disney walked away from Twitter – Seeking Alpha" on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Disney's Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha" published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha" on September 17, 2019.

City Holding Company, which manages about $368.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,784 shares to 16,490 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "2 Pharma Stocks You Should Buy Now – The Motley Fool" on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha" published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: "3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool" on September 01, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Partners Ltd has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,168 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn stated it has 9.30M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. National Pension Service reported 1.55 million shares. Stanley, Alabama-based fund reported 15,438 shares. Private Wealth Lc stated it has 5,250 shares. 21,724 are held by Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Il. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.44% or 68,846 shares in its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 3,926 shares stake. Page Arthur B holds 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,015 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, Netherlands-based fund reported 56,100 shares. Wendell David Associates reported 1.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd reported 1.88 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Cap Fund holds 0.42% or 631,196 shares. Paragon & Paragon Ii Joint Venture invested in 10,000 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Cornercap Counsel Inc holds 0.44% or 45,541 shares in its portfolio.