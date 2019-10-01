As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Holder City Holding Company Has Decreased Stake by $1.10 Million; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $10.94 Million as Market Value Declined

City Holding Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company sold 15,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 18,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 33,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.77. About 371,739 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 50.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 29,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 88,902 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.66M, up from 59,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $266.64. About 239,030 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 15/04/2018 – Netflix Is Due for an Intermission — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 25/05/2018 – The Columbian: Netflix signs deal with Obamas

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Capital Management accumulated 425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ellington Management Gru Limited Co invested in 13,025 shares. Capital Intl Ca holds 53,169 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 5,100 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Llc stated it has 2,975 shares. Hitchwood Capital Mngmt Lp has 1.57% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mackenzie Corporation owns 4,173 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Limited Co owns 971 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated has invested 0.49% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Advisory Networks Ltd Company holds 0.17% or 7,509 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi accumulated 765 shares. Nadler Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,421 shares. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.28% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.28% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 6,207 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Netflix Shares Crashed More Than 11% Today – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Netflix vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Apple’s Movie Release Strategy Should Please Theaters, Irk Netflix – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix Earnings Feature Record Subscriber Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon and Roku Are Battling for Supremacy in Europe – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

City Holding Company, which manages about $368.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX) by 2,801 shares to 7,676 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $3.62M were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Cap Gru Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,759 shares. Coastline Trust Co reported 23,306 shares. Moreover, Thomasville National Bank has 0.57% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 45,013 shares. Murphy Capital accumulated 6,806 shares. Novare Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.63% stake. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc has invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Heartland Consultants accumulated 0.08% or 4,854 shares. 9,840 were reported by Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca). Stewart & Patten Co Ltd Liability invested in 0.19% or 14,829 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 650 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 448,000 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Stone Run Ltd Liability accumulated 4,800 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Stonebridge Incorporated accumulated 0.35% or 12,107 shares. Natixis owns 1.77 million shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd stated it has 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs label expansion for AbbVie’s Mavyret – AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Enanta Aces Midstage NASH Study, Takeda’s Ulcerative Colitis Drug Found Superior To AbbVie’s, Decision Day For J&J – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “FDA approves AbbVie’s (ABBV) treatment for adults and children with HCV and compensated cirrhosis that shortens duration of treatment to eight weeks – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “6 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Where Analysts See Large Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.