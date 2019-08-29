As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder First Merchants Has Lowered by $300,480 Its Position; Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosted Its Exelon (EXC) Position

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 43,091 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 46,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.07. About 6.50 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 18851.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 107,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 107,834 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.43. About 5.15 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ABBV Options Traders React to Piper Jaffray Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.28 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 5,307 shares. 67,638 are owned by Steinberg Global Asset Management. Bb&T invested in 0.75% or 521,522 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.05% or 846 shares. 571 are owned by Camarda Advsrs Limited Co. Axa invested in 0.23% or 728,137 shares. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 10,667 shares. Verity Verity Lc accumulated 55,796 shares. North Amer Management reported 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Thomasville National Bank holds 0.65% or 43,895 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland holds 0.04% or 10,210 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 500 shares stake. Valley National Advisers Inc reported 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,389 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs reported 47,815 shares.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Company Com (NYSE:HAL) by 25,480 shares to 44,084 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc Com (NYSE:OMC) by 7,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated holds 0.33% or 11,765 shares. Welch Gp Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 2,515 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 10,814 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 676 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 11,297 shares. Moreover, United Ser Automobile Association has 0.22% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.69M shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 6,589 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 7,929 are held by Nbt Natl Bank N A. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.96% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 107,866 shares. Raymond James Na invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 4.76M shares.