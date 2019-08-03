As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stock Price Declined, First Merchants Lowered Its Holding by $300,480; Advisors Asset Management Stake in Amc Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Has Lifted by $3.76 Million

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) by 131.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 268,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 473,738 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 204,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 2.84 million shares traded or 12.02% up from the average. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 05/04/2018 – AMC to open first commercial cinema in Saudi Arabia in 35 years; 20/03/2018 – AMC: ‘INFINITY WAR’ ADVANCE SALES OVER TRIPLE ‘BLACK PANTHER’; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s Development & Investment Entertainment Co Signs Agreement With AMC; 07/05/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 7.0C; 03/04/2018 – ZEN TECHNOLOGIES ORDER BOOK INCLUDES INR1.26B OF AMC PROJECTS; 04/04/2018 – First cinema in Saudi Arabia to open on April 18; 30/03/2018 – iAPPROVEAPP Featured on AMC Network’s NewsWatch During Sexual Assault Awareness Month; 03/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Celebrated Stage Productions ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time’ and ‘Frankenstein’ Added to National Theatre L; 10/05/2018 – The Little Mermaid Swims Into AMC Theatres August 17, 2018

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 43,091 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 46,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.07M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) by 7,833 shares to 23,189 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp by 256,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castle Creek Arbitrage Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 17,320 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 22,549 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,127 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co owns 81,644 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 77,649 shares stake. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 58,197 shares. 75,000 were reported by Hussman Strategic Advsrs. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 643,587 shares. Massachusetts Service Company Ma has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Northern Tru Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 18,120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Concourse Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 2.4% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) or 160,470 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.20 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il has 0.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sand Hill Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com has 3,008 shares. 521,522 are held by Bb&T Corporation. 650 are held by Loeb Corporation. Polaris Greystone Ltd Com holds 6,470 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 12,076 shares. 3,656 are held by Newman Dignan And Sheerar. Rhumbline Advisers reported 2.39 million shares. Sanders Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Notis invested in 1.44% or 37,100 shares. Kentucky-based Harvey Investment Lc has invested 1.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ruggie holds 530 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Victory holds 0.02% or 133,917 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, July 30. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc Com (NYSE:OMC) by 7,749 shares to 46,563 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 11,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation Com (NYSE:FDX).