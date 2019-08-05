As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stock Price Declined, First Merchants Lowered by $300,480 Its Holding; Intelsat S A (I) Share Value Rose While Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Increased by $6.86 Million Its Position

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 1.08 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 43,091 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 46,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.65 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With IDT Corporation’s (NYSE:IDT) ROE Of 21%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Ingredion Incorporated’s (NYSE:INGR) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.20 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 2,804 shares to 57,957 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corporation Com (NYSE:APH) by 3,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Staples Sector Etf Spdr (XLP).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Benzinga” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “If You Like AbbVie, You Should Be Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie-Allergan: A Boring But Prudent Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S.