As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stock Declined, Holder Whittier Trust Co Has Cut Position by $3.95 Million; As Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Stock Price Declined, Goldentree Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding by $3.79 Million

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 252,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98M, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 384,358 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 27.87% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 49,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,892 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, down from 210,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.72. About 6.98M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 7.66 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 8,545 shares to 135,864 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) by 11,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Assurant Inc Com (NYSE:AIZ).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 631,800 shares to 4.80M shares, valued at $118.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 66.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 110.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.