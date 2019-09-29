As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Shares Declined, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Boosted Stake; Reilly Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 1638.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 6,695 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $729,000, up from 385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.68 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Its Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 58626.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 75,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.80 million, up from 128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 2.70 million shares traded or 51.81% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $3.62M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. 25,000 shares valued at $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,353 shares. Burney stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Factory Mutual Ins invested 0.38% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moody Comml Bank Trust Division holds 130,882 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Com holds 708 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 21,178 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 3,926 shares. Amg National National Bank owns 83,023 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.51% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kistler has 0.23% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 8,216 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc reported 11,820 shares. The Ohio-based Cap Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spirit Of America Management Corp New York invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bluestein R H has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hartford Fin Inc accumulated 20,000 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp Com (NYSE:OGE) by 12,722 shares to 10 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 711,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,066 shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc Com (NASDAQ:LOAN).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grassi Inv has invested 0.17% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Boston Common Asset stated it has 0.9% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Pittenger Anderson holds 19,370 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 1,971 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 2,718 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd invested 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.21% or 197,121 shares. Invest Serv Wi holds 11,081 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp accumulated 0.06% or 52,037 shares. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 226,132 shares. Capital Intll Inc Ca owns 8,457 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt owns 63,383 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 389,516 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 138,249 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 685,582 shares or 0.2% of the stock.