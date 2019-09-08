As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Piedmont Investment Advisors Lifted by $4.64 Million Its Position; Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Increased Aon Plc (AON) Position by $76.28 Million; Share Price Rose

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 38.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 58,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 210,036 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93M, up from 151,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 448,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 6.19M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06B, up from 5.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 519,305 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. 11,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring, Sweden-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Moreover, Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,696 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo owns 0.15% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 60,993 shares. Blue Chip Inc holds 2.36% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 123,501 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 1.59% or 8.00 million shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America, a New York-based fund reported 4,254 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co owns 0.8% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 105,486 shares. Alphamark Limited Company accumulated 0.14% or 4,181 shares. Counselors holds 232,445 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Pension Serv reported 0.46% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Voloridge Inv Management Lc reported 0.85% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Budros Ruhlin & Roe has 0.36% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,172 shares. Iowa Natl Bank stated it has 59,811 shares. Montecito Bankshares And Trust invested in 18,202 shares. Element Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 78,671 shares to 73,057 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc Com (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 29,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,132 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bankshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 369,185 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $336.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 17,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,425 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).