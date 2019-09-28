As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Mcdaniel Terry & Co Decreased by $336,024 Its Position; Athena Capital Advisors Boosted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3103.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 48,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 50,261 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, up from 1,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 4,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 15,028 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, down from 19,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 8.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. Shares for $1.76M were bought by Schumacher Laura J. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.