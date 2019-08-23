As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Blackhill Capital Raised by $768,000 Its Position; Roanoke Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $702,939

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 6.25 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 186,770 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05 million, up from 177,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 6.24 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,716 are owned by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh. Strategic Financial Services reported 66,676 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 644,845 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.18% or 105,377 shares. Gibraltar Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 62,144 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs Corp has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 11.74M shares. Moreover, Headinvest Limited Co has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Triangle Securities Wealth Management has invested 0.73% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Colrain Ltd Company has 6.24% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 98,625 shares. Fil reported 4.29 million shares. Tiedemann Llc has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 54,298 were reported by Addenda Capital.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. $3.62 million worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31.