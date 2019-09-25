As Abbvie (Call) (ABBV) Share Value Declined, Summit Securities Group Decreased by $77.07 Million Its Stake; Yakira Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $560,000 as Shares Rose

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Call) (ABBV) by 93.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09M, down from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $72.51. About 2.66M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 72.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 41,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, up from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 2.63 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Lp has invested 0.25% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 6,457 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.03% or 2.91 million shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 15,437 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Amp Capital Investors Limited has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 66,319 shares. Vanguard Group reported 18.25M shares. United Kingdom-based Gulf Interest National Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Alpine Associate Mgmt Inc holds 4.16% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 4.31 million shares. Illinois-based First Tru Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). C M Bidwell & Associates has invested 0.64% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moab Partners Llc reported 102,736 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 80,144 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability holds 115,224 shares.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $510.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 15,000 shares to 38,398 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (Call) (NYSE:RHT) by 82,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,400 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.95 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. 10,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.76 million was bought by Schumacher Laura J.