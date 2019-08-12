As Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Raised Its Position; Lagoda Investment Management LP Position in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Has Increased as Stock Value Declined

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 7,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 14,045 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 6,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.89 million shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 933 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 7,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $680.15. About 19,225 shares traded or 60.11% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 375 shares. White Elm Cap Limited stated it has 4.45% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Beddow Management accumulated 9,138 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,296 shares in its portfolio. 5,042 are owned by Nordea Mngmt Ab. California Employees Retirement System reported 15,255 shares. Management Pro accumulated 154 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman Comm owns 200 shares. Baldwin Invest Lc holds 0.23% or 1,000 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 836 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Synovus Fincl Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 12 shares. Blackrock reported 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Raymond James Na holds 590 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Street holds 0% or 10,589 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 0% or 500 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 89 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.34 million activity. On Wednesday, March 27 the insider Horizon Kinetics LLC bought $32,524.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 2.85 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 76,844 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fiduciary Tru owns 285,246 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Swedbank reported 0.32% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Company accumulated 38,173 shares. Moreover, Capstone Inv Advsrs has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 17,036 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Com holds 8,723 shares. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Ltd Com Ca invested in 56,320 shares or 1.9% of the stock. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt invested in 31,552 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.39% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.30M shares. Arvest Bancshares Trust Division has 118,103 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc reported 126,793 shares. Amp Investors Limited owns 0.35% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 776,636 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S.

