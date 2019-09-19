As Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Increased Position; As Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Rose, Dalal Street Upped Stake

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.27. About 6.20M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 86,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.91 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.48. About 15.38M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Goldman Sachs: 7 Tech Stocks With Over 20% Upside – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron: Assessing The Direction Of Memory Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLWS, FSLR, MU – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU): Bad News is Priced in At These Levels – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi invested in 0.07% or 65,000 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability holds 0.24% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 105,416 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors Inc has invested 1.37% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 1.79M are held by Dalal Street Ltd Liability Corporation. Central Asset Invests & Mgmt Holdg (Hk) invested in 12,575 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Brave Asset Management holds 6,940 shares. Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 284 shares. Advisor Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 31,950 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 190,981 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc holds 181,613 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.66% or 84,497 shares in its portfolio. 20,241 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Incorporated Ltd Co. Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Liability reported 2,930 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.18% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Republic Inv reported 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Dalal Street Llc, which manages about $685.00 million and $294.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 239,000 shares to 12.87 million shares, valued at $177.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. On Friday, August 16 Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 15,552 shares. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, July 30. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29. Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fairview Cap Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 3,558 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Lp holds 1.48 million shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated holds 0.08% or 10,776 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability holds 13,010 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Snow Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 1.73% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 3,562 shares in its portfolio. Bender Robert Assocs accumulated 43,056 shares. Davis R M accumulated 21,871 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pettee Invsts accumulated 32,829 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 1,562 shares. Washington Trust Bankshares stated it has 111,361 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. 16,538 were reported by Jolley Asset Ltd Co. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 95,734 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).