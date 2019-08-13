As Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Loudon Investment Management Lifted Its Holding; As Air Lease Cl A (AL) Market Value Rose, Holder Underhill Investment Management Cut Holding by $365,500

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 10,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 512,475 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, down from 523,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 467,953 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 4,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 40,549 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 36,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $65.49. About 4.39M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 22/03/2018 - AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 23/04/2018 - AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/04/2018 - KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 13/03/2018 - Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 26/03/2018 - Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 05/04/2018 - BIOGEN INC - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 13/03/2018 - ABBVIE INC - WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 26/04/2018 - ABBVIE INC - QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 4.46 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Selz Cap Ltd Llc has 1.19M shares for 7.84% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 4.44 million shares. Alphaone Ltd Com reported 0.05% stake. Gradient Ltd Co holds 159 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Artisan Partnership reported 6.01 million shares. 11,991 were reported by Beach Inv Ltd. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 6,328 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 37,883 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab invested in 0% or 36,900 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.07% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 371,547 shares. Principal Financial Grp stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Agf Invs stated it has 100,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kwmg holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 119 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt invested in 34 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 0.49% or 83,023 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 14.91M shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Centurylink Investment Mgmt has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Barclays Plc stated it has 2.97 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Bellecapital Intll Limited has invested 2.49% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Torch Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Ifrah Financial Svcs has 1.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Markston holds 1.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 124,310 shares. Legacy Private Tru owns 51,459 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated owns 9,930 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Of Virginia Va owns 12,894 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,814 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsr owns 10,261 shares.