As Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Jupiter Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $9.76 Million; Davis Selected Advisers Maintains Stake in Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 122,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 172,252 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, down from 294,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 9.65M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 3,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 151,260 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, up from 147,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 626,593 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.41 billion for 7.22 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. $3.62M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 77,000 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $16.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 5,820 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $60.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE:CUZ) by 758,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 853,270 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

