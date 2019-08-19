As Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $320,000; Nike (NKE) Share Value Rose While Country Club Trust Company Lowered Position

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 4,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 25,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 2.79 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 6,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488,000, down from 10,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $66.53. About 4.73M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,910 shares to 362,486 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 8,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.33 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

