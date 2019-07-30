As Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Holder Blb&B Advisors Trimmed by $345,280 Its Position; United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Share Value Rose While Foyston Gordon & Payne Raised Position by $2.76 Million

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 21,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,843 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98 million, up from 203,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 700,751 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 4,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, down from 57,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 2.99 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S R Schill & Associate has invested 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Marietta Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 32,483 shares. Hwg Holdings Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Veritas Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Crawford Counsel Inc holds 28,256 shares. Lafayette Investments has 10,715 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. The New York-based M&T Commercial Bank has invested 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lau Assocs Limited Liability Company reported 6,876 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 3,577 are owned by Mcf Advisors Lc. Halsey Assocs Inc Ct stated it has 16,687 shares. Somerset Co stated it has 299 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Smith Salley & Assocs holds 1.6% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 123,686 shares. Missouri-based Century has invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.49% or 157,290 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,467 shares to 7,873 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 57,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 875,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.41 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5. $1.25 million worth of stock was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.