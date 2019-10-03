As Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Fiduciary Trust Company Has Boosted by $418,032 Its Holding; Alphaone Investment Services Has Raised Position in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) as Stock Declined

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 453.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 10,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 12,945 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $444,000, up from 2,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 105,189 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Total Bookings $266M; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 05/05/2018 – Drug&DeviceLaw: Shameless Plug: ACI’s and HP’s Legal, Regulatory, and Business Conference on 3D Printing + Discount Code for; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 5,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 291,052 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.17 million, up from 285,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 2.38M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $128.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 12,303 shares to 17,443 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 21,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,961 shares, and cut its stake in Cra Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vulcan Value Llc reported 1.72 million shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De owns 882,202 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 50,413 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.46M shares. Charles Schwab reported 900,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sheffield Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 9.1% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 140,800 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 46,633 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Company stated it has 9,123 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 565,419 shares. Moreover, Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Citigroup reported 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Sei Invs holds 0.05% or 412,082 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Raymond James And Assoc reported 17,056 shares.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Total System Services Are Charging Higher on Friday – The Motley Fool” published on May 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.02% or 81,702 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 5,004 shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.51% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 16,000 shares. Alpha Windward Limited owns 0.16% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,620 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Company reported 2,522 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Harvey Investment Limited Com has invested 1.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gyroscope Capital Management Grp Inc reported 0.54% stake. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 0.33% or 23,160 shares. Bessemer Limited Liability Com has 0.18% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,050 shares. The Missouri-based Atwood & Palmer has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sfe Inv Counsel accumulated 41,232 shares or 1.28% of the stock. 14,661 were accumulated by Pictet North America. Bender Robert reported 43,056 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 3,729 shares. Franklin Res Inc holds 0.25% or 6.34 million shares.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 2,610 shares to 19,624 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,437 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $3.62 million was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AbbVie to Present New and Updated Data From 22 Abstracts, Including Two Late-Breaking Abstracts for ABBV-951 and DUODOPA® (levodopa/carbidopa intestinal gel), at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders® – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Eli Lilly – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Inc. – Acquisition(s) – Yahoo Finance UK” with publication date: September 29, 2019.