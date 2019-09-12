As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Increased Position; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose While South Texas Money Management LTD Lowered Its Stake

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 45,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 8,872 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, down from 54,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $228.15. About 1.50M shares traded or 22.41% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc bought 8,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 113,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.25M, up from 105,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $69.49. About 8.25M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: 2020 Recession Odds; Ulta Pummeled – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Piper Jaffray Downgrades ULTA Salon (ULTA) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Ulta Beauty Wants You to Know – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Does Ulta’s Stock Selloff Say About Shifting Cosmetics Trends? – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Lost 18% Last Month – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbus Circle Invsts accumulated 234,938 shares. Sit Invest Incorporated stated it has 0.35% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 1,277 were reported by Stevens L P. Cim Limited Liability reported 3,888 shares. 8,009 are owned by Norinchukin Natl Bank The. Cwm Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 65 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri accumulated 2,941 shares. Signature Est & Investment Advisors Ltd reported 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.16% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.06% or 10,710 shares. Sigma Planning holds 1,929 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). State Street holds 2.47 million shares. 634 are owned by Quantum Cap Management. Private Ocean Ltd Co stated it has 150 shares.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 42,080 shares to 972,114 shares, valued at $42.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 11,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Russell 1000 Grw (IWF).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77M for 21.69 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs AbbVie’s Rinvoq rheumatoid arthritis; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AbbVie (ABBV) Discontinues Rova-T After No Surviable Benefit Versus Placebo in SCLC – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 6 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057.

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98M and $255.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,766 shares to 91,872 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.