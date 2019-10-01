As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Cut by $3.99 Million Its Position; As Crown Holdings (CCK) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Firefly Value Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding by $11.40 Million

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 93.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 56,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 4,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $298,000, down from 61,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $75.72. About 7.84 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 186,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.29 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $66.06. About 828,401 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $8.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 446,729 shares to 2.38 million shares, valued at $189.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 179,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 849,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Ltd..

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. 55,000 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $3.62 million. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78M for 10.52 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.