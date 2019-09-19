As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Markston International Has Boosted Its Position; Quinn Opportunity Partners Boosted Genworth Financial (GNW) Holding by $440,736

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 43.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 146,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 481,628 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, up from 334,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 1.57 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 13,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 137,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00M, up from 124,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.27. About 6.20 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Proshare has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Mason Street Advsr Ltd accumulated 268,276 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 1.50 million shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 104,287 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 37,014 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Serv Group has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Serv Automobile Association accumulated 129,785 shares or 0% of the stock. 595,373 were reported by Mackenzie Fincl Corporation. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.20 million shares. Dupont Mgmt owns 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 37,542 shares. Pentwater Capital Management LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 63,000 shares to 276,000 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 294,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 872,647 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was made by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $858.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 540 shares to 10,343 shares, valued at $11.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) by 6,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,734 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

