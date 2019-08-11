As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Trimmed Holding; As Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined, Lipe & Dalton Upped by $1.66 Million Its Stake

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.69M shares traded or 5.05% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 02/05/2018 - Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 06/03/2018 - ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 09/04/2018 - STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck's Keytruda scores a win; 22/03/2018 - STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 24/04/2018 - ELI LILLY - 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 09/04/2018 - KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc analyzed 5,649 shares as the company's stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 18,668 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 24,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $96.96B market cap company.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 53,354 shares to 98,680 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited reported 79,304 shares. Foster Motley reported 45,297 shares. Moreover, Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt has 0.97% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 67,638 shares. 79,058 are held by Adell Harriman & Carpenter. Thompson Investment Management Inc invested 0.95% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 210,440 are owned by Mason Street Lc. Schnieders Capital Limited Liability stated it has 26,499 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1,161 shares. Skba Cap Ltd Company holds 1.74% or 134,155 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Portland Glob Ltd has 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Meridian Counsel has invested 1.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Highland Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Montag A And Assoc holds 70,632 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 3,156 shares. Knott David M holds 5,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.22 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AbbVie (ABBV) Submits NDA to US FDA for Investigational Elagolix for Management of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding Associated with Uterine Fibroids in Women – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “If You Like AbbVie, You Should Be Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Benzinga” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,849 shares to 5,520 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

