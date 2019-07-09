As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Pettyjohn Wood & White Lifted by $511,600 Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Spectrum Management Group Has Cut Stake by $518,544

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 6,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,750 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $71.22. About 13.36 million shares traded or 59.37% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 1.17M shares or 0.46% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 5,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Covington Inv Advsrs Inc reported 30,899 shares stake. Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 76,844 shares. 183,290 were reported by Sit Associate Incorporated. First Interstate Bancorp owns 6,279 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.25% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 132,002 shares. Bollard Grp Incorporated Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 3,993 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 0.15% or 60,993 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 16,465 shares. Somerset holds 0.01% or 299 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,059 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 6,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Westwood Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 7,393 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 251,388 are owned by Old National Fincl Bank In. Hoplite Capital Management LP owns 169,377 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Temasek (Private) Ltd has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). General Amer Investors holds 400,686 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs has 1.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,080 shares. Captrust Fincl reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winfield has 3.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Credit Capital Invs Ltd Liability holds 2.69% or 21,200 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Invest Advisors Limited Com accumulated 120,689 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 1,155 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 71,188 shares stake. North Star Asset Management Inc invested in 146,750 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability has 94,849 shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Century reported 2.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The California-based Pure Advsr has invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 30,575 shares to 259,535 shares, valued at $73.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 60,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.