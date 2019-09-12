As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Upped Position; As At&T Ord (T) Valuation Rose, Canal Insurance Company Has Upped Holding by $3.96 Million

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 65.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 6,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 17,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 10,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $70.76. About 5.44 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in At&T Ord (T) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 320,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.72 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in At&T Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.33. About 25.86M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 11/05/2018 – Alert: AT&T’s chief said it had made a “big mistake” by; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Operating Expenses Were $31.8 Billion; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability reported 290,677 shares stake. Corda Mgmt Ltd owns 36,199 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability reported 383,046 shares. Westend Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1.05M shares. Amg Natl Trust Bancshares invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Headinvest Limited Com owns 24,870 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 1.62M shares. Associated Banc reported 0.73% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Com reported 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Yakira Capital Mgmt stated it has 83,929 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 11,909 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bb&T invested in 876,238 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Co reported 2.12% stake. Leisure Capital Mngmt owns 25,258 shares. Financial Mgmt holds 5,641 shares.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (NYSE:LMT) by 37,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock or 30,400 shares.