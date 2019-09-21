As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Holder Markston International Has Raised Stake; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Cantillon Capital Management Boosted Position

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 194,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $312.10 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.45 million shares traded or 42.90% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 13,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 137,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00 million, up from 124,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97M shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hwg Ltd Partnership has 250 shares. Sonata Capital has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Canal stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Verition Fund Ltd Co invested in 29,628 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Incorporated owns 51,988 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gru reported 974,316 shares. Osborne Partners Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 29,198 shares. Joel Isaacson And Lc accumulated 4,522 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jensen Mgmt reported 25,405 shares. 1.59 million were reported by Panagora Asset Management. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 625,378 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company holds 266,107 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. South Dakota Council reported 49,100 shares. Palouse Cap Incorporated holds 2.99% or 114,067 shares in its portfolio.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $858.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 3,602 shares to 101,935 shares, valued at $13.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 6,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,881 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of stock. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 6,667 shares to 298,427 shares, valued at $144.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 81,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Choate Inv Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Co holds 0.19% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 2,978 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 196,947 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt LP holds 1.43% or 35,000 shares. Troy Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 77,089 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 29,927 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Coastline Com has 21,668 shares. Korea Investment stated it has 21,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,820 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo invested in 97,216 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc stated it has 5,435 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 0% stake. Etrade Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 27,249 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Maryland Capital owns 61,304 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio.