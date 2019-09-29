As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Highland Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake; Chicago Equity Partners Holds Holding in Ameriprise Finl (AMP)

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 324.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 13,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 17,883 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 4,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $147.54. About 907,031 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.68 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Leads Market’s Plunge as Bio Blockbusters Face Reckoning; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock or 30,400 shares. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.25% or 495,022 shares. Green Square Ltd Liability stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 18,350 are owned by Broderick Brian C. Moreover, Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,686 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Com owns 3,730 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt stated it has 36,400 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 141 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lincoln National holds 0.08% or 28,707 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22.22M shares. Sns Financial Gp Limited Company holds 0.13% or 9,297 shares. Nbt National Bank N A Ny holds 49,149 shares. Texas-based National Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated has invested 0.37% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Crestwood Grp Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability invested in 0.22% or 8,333 shares. 51,314 were reported by Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Com.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 30,020 shares to 33,322 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 44,040 shares to 77,650 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 25,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,195 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).