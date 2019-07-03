As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Duncker Streett & Company Has Cut Its Stake; As Antares Pharma (ATRS) Stock Value Declined, Mycio Wealth Partners Has Trimmed Holding

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 1.03 million shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 14.40% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES DOESN’T SEE ADDED TRIALS NEEDED TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 13/03/2018 Antares Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Antares CLO 2018-1, Ltd.; Publishes New Issue Report; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED Regulatory Update; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 4,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,095 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 64,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.23. About 12.45 million shares traded or 56.95% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 35,013 shares to 255,407 shares, valued at $13.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 138,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold ATRS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 85,377 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 3.58 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 1.09M shares. Fosun Ltd reported 591,708 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.74M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest invested in 0% or 62,618 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 97,234 shares in its portfolio. One Trading Lp reported 68,083 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Limited Com holds 0% or 11,800 shares. 15,000 are owned by Chevy Chase Trust. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 269,471 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.41% or 1.63 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Avenir Corporation holds 0.09% or 288,597 shares.

More notable recent Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Antares Pharma +2% on Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Orphan Drug Designation for the Treatment of Ectopic Pregnancy With Methotrexate – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Antares Pharma Appoints Dr. Karen Smith to Board of Directors and Announces Retirement of Dr. Jacques Gonella – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Antares Pharma Reports First Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Antares Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Generic EpiPen Utilizing VIBEX Auto Injector – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2018.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA lifts partial hold on AbbVie’s study of venetoclax in multiple myeloma – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AbbVie (ABBV) Says New Two-Year Data at the 24th World Congress of Dermatology Shows SKYRIZI Maintains Complete Skin Clearance – StreetInsider.com” published on June 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AbbVie (ABBV) Highlights New Long-Term Data from Upadacitinib Phase 3 Studies in Rheumatoid Arthritis Including Results on Clinical Remission at 48 Weeks – StreetInsider.com” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Eli Lilly vs. AbbVie – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 3,530 shares to 14,230 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 8.40 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.