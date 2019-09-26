As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Beddow Capital Management Has Lifted by $1.20 Million Its Holding; Baxter Bros Has Decreased Its Intuit (INTU) Position as Stock Rose

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 104.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 16,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 32,642 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 15,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $73.99. About 958,074 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 1,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 86,021 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.48M, down from 87,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $266.66. About 43,526 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock or 11,500 shares. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76M on Monday, September 16. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,705 shares to 54,631 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 103,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,306 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle S.A. (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Tru Co reported 291,052 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated holds 12,010 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc reported 46,884 shares. Sand Hill Global Advisors Lc owns 4,330 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust has invested 0.25% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Invest Management Of Virginia Limited Com reported 2.29% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc holds 8,823 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amer Asset Management reported 5,216 shares stake. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Management owns 29,198 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Novare Management Limited Liability holds 0.63% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 56,502 shares. Bruce Co Inc holds 3.95% or 254,800 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital has 13,008 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 707,100 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jnba Advisors reported 10,554 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Prtn Incorporated Ma holds 42,149 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Tru Of Vermont holds 0.25% or 11,629 shares in its portfolio. 55,806 were reported by Clifford Swan Counsel. Bb&T Corp accumulated 45,438 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt invested in 2.83% or 11,700 shares. Pittenger & Anderson accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 21,080 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Pension holds 277,376 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability invested in 0.34% or 11,289 shares. Motco owns 234 shares. Fil holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 161,620 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 170,309 shares in its portfolio. South State invested in 0.04% or 1,294 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree Med has 0.24% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

