As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Price Declined, Palouse Capital Management Boosted by $557,520 Its Stake; Viad (VVI) Shares Rose While Moab Capital Partners Has Decreased Stake

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 6,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 71,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 million, up from 64,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 55,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.05M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 76,184 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25,231 shares to 429,601 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 94,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,267 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler reported 0.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Conestoga Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,935 shares. Stevens Cap LP holds 322,058 shares. Yhb Investment Inc owns 0.6% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 47,815 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs stated it has 1,131 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sonata Cap Gp Inc Inc owns 3,420 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners holds 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 3,851 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co owns 2,290 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Tru Co has invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 67,454 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 3.25M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial, North Carolina-based fund reported 10,729 shares. Truepoint Inc reported 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability accumulated 14,901 shares. Missouri-based Shelter Retirement Plan has invested 2.6% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 712,086 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 11,723 shares. Kennedy Mgmt has 0.34% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Victory Capital Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.11 million shares. Bessemer Incorporated holds 0.01% or 53,000 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 19,959 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 18,683 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd reported 69,100 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). D E Shaw & holds 0% or 6,475 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.62 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 15,534 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).