As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Price Declined, Laffer Investments Has Boosted Stake by $9.38 Million; Autonomy Capital LP Lowered Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Position by $1.38 Million

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 152,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.76 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.04M, down from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 28,598 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500.

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 129 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 8,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $586.27 million, up from 7,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $72.4. About 10.23M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westover Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 1.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 30,062 shares. 1.21M are owned by King Luther Management. First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.08% or 4,854 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 45,148 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Hengehold Mgmt Ltd reported 28,389 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mngmt Communication reported 17,000 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W invested in 0.65% or 22,334 shares. Architects Inc has invested 0.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hilltop reported 28,142 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Spark Limited Liability holds 233,000 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.73% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 58,946 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 5,725 were accumulated by Argent Capital Ltd Com. Annex Advisory Services Ltd holds 0.19% or 18,330 shares. Sunbelt Secs reported 36,837 shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners 7 5/8 Percent by 117 shares to 10,888 shares, valued at $265.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc by 87 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,007 shares, and cut its stake in Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76 million.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

