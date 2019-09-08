As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Price Declined, Holder Gofen & Glossberg Has Lowered Holding; Highlander Capital Management Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $1.44 Million; Share Price Declined

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 5,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 169,282 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, down from 175,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.12 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 800.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 27,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 30,630 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.31 billion for 7.41 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. 7,525 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was made by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emer Mkts Et (IEMG) by 16,420 shares to 72,049 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Management accumulated 45,500 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt owns 0.21% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 31,744 shares. Holderness Invests holds 21,161 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. 2,850 were accumulated by Amarillo Bancshares. 21,688 were accumulated by Btr Cap. Tdam Usa holds 1.22% or 212,354 shares in its portfolio. Investment Of America Incorporated holds 0.04% or 2,903 shares in its portfolio. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 11,191 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Com Of Virginia Va invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Court Place invested 0.75% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.23% or 390,568 shares in its portfolio. Foyston Gordon And Payne holds 0.19% or 12,200 shares. The Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Mngmt has invested 3.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Navellier And Associate invested 0.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,800 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 14,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,791 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

