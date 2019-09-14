As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Price Declined, Holder Columbia Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake; Peapack (PGC) Shareholder Condor Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $575.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 46,550 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 7,191 shares as the company's stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 43,607 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, up from 36,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 7,257 shares to 247,704 shares, valued at $19.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67 million for 12.32 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 95,862 are held by Bridgeway Mngmt. Prudential Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Ejf Limited Liability Com invested in 44,914 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 11,060 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Cap Lp reported 26,301 shares stake. 24,845 are held by Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 19,800 shares. State Street invested in 392,804 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,580 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 12,529 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.01% or 34,764 shares in its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 110 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 27,160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corporation holds 0.77% or 79,101 shares. 103,972 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Natixis owns 1.77 million shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Payden Rygel has 10,200 shares. Welch Grp Limited Liability Company, a Alabama-based fund reported 319,461 shares. Moreover, Poplar Forest Capital Limited Company has 0.08% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,050 shares. Thornburg Management has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 95,662 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 1.32M shares. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.21% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kemper Master Retirement owns 33,450 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.35% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 683,783 shares or 3.46% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP has invested 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mengis Capital Management reported 0.95% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).