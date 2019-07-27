As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Price Declined, Edmp Raised by $378,400 Its Holding; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Boosted Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $10.25 Million

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 520.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 298,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31 million, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 4,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,101 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 33,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock or 11,500 shares. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 7.45M shares. Moreover, Washington has 0.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 46,251 shares. Assets Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 46,000 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Jnba Finance Advsr accumulated 0.18% or 10,261 shares. Fiduciary Tru stated it has 285,246 shares. Montag A Associates reported 0.53% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0.44% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lafayette has invested 0.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 7,611 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 64,346 are held by Biondo Invest Advisors Ltd Liability. Founders Management Limited Liability Co reported 23,078 shares stake. Braun Stacey Inc stated it has 4,340 shares. California-based Personal Advisors has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co has 1.41% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 444,003 shares. Grassi Inv has invested 0.93% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts reported 271,733 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Meritage Portfolio holds 0.51% or 122,337 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Co holds 2.44% or 394,600 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability invested in 19.42 million shares or 0.84% of the stock. The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 816 were reported by Valley National Advisers. 466,290 are held by Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 9,778 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.10M shares. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 3.72M shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.29% or 145,757 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Compton Capital Ri owns 0.5% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 27,800 shares. Corsair Management LP has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 10,803 shares. Td Asset accumulated 371,112 shares.

