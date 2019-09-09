As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Price Declined, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Cut Position; Motley Fool Wealth Management Lowered Position in Mastercard (MA) by $7.40 Million

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 21.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 3,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 13,739 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 17,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $66.96. About 5.32M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc analyzed 31,481 shares as the company's stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 84,632 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93 million, down from 116,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $275.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $10.32 during the last trading session, reaching $281.06. About 2.91 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maplelane Capital Limited Liability Com holds 29,250 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 144,355 shares. Kepos Capital Lp has 25,804 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ghp Inv Advisors Incorporated holds 0.42% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 13,733 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 4.73% or 12,887 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Lc accumulated 0.13% or 2,048 shares. Charter Trust has 14,557 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Park National Corporation Oh owns 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,296 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Company holds 272,392 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri reported 23,991 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 14,415 shares. Franklin Res Inc holds 5.63M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Veritas Investment (Uk) holds 101,027 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 89,245 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.98 billion for 34.78 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard's Growth – Seeking Alpha" on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Mastercard Launches Its Own Restaurant – Motley Fool" published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Mastercard Incorporated's (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance" on June 07, 2019.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 35,298 shares to 322,867 shares, valued at $40.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Hi by 232,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Hi.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. On Thursday, August 29 the insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Kld 400 Social Etf (DSI) by 2,909 shares to 5,958 shares, valued at $628,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool" on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha" published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "The Future Of HCV Market Duopoly – Seeking Alpha" on August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pure Fin Advsrs reported 0.18% stake. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund stated it has 29,327 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 0.2% or 38,626 shares. 9,090 are owned by Centurylink Investment. Wesbanco Comml Bank owns 64,595 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advisors holds 0.16% or 7,688 shares. 48,494 were reported by Bellecapital Interest Ltd. Capital Ca stated it has 37,575 shares. Anchor Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 6,897 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.09% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 518,183 shares. Dodge & Cox accumulated 31,292 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Invest Management reported 1.12M shares. Osborne Prtn Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mairs & Power stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.28B for 7.34 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.