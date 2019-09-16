As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Price Declined, 10-15 Associates Has Boosted Holding; Sigma Planning Holds Stake in Intel (INTC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 8,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 129,282 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.19 million, up from 120,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.2. About 12.47M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver AI Appliance; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 6,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 147,026 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.69 million, up from 140,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $70.58. About 5.75 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ark Etf Tr by 46,397 shares to 108,579 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29.

