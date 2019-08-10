As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Decreased Position; Digital Realty Trust (Reit) (DLR) Holder Capital International Lowered Its Position

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) (DLR) by 70.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 5,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 2,218 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264,000, down from 7,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 835,118 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 567,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 9.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742.06M, down from 9.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.69M shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AbbVie (ABBV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Benzinga” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie (ABBV) Submits NDA to US FDA for Investigational Elagolix for Management of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding Associated with Uterine Fibroids in Women – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.41B for 7.22 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank holds 1.10 million shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. 10,210 are held by Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.03% or 3,156 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4.13M shares or 0.29% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc accumulated 60,642 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 8,166 shares. Moreover, Aspen Investment Mngmt has 0.32% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,645 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 7.45M shares. Somerset Communications holds 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 299 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Republic Incorporated owns 1.12 million shares. Garland Capital Management owns 3.31% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 59,175 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 10,568 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc reported 194 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 10,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson Communication invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) invested in 3,583 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 4,548 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.82% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 330 are held by Legg Mason. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt reported 1.37% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.07% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Lincoln Natl invested in 0.01% or 2,425 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated stated it has 0.12% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 10,925 shares stake. First Midwest National Bank Division stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Carret Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.06% stake. Bokf Na owns 63,332 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 1.19 million shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation accumulated 30,592 shares.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 29,100 shares to 89,400 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).