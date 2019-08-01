As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, South Street Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $10.52 Million; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Cut Its Position in Sm Energy Co (SM) by $58.29 Million

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 58.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 3.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The hedge fund held 2.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.31M, down from 5.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 4.42M shares traded or 27.85% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 90.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 131,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 13,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 145,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 11.05M shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,946 shares to 735,946 shares, valued at $112.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 7.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Copeland David W also bought $127,121 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Co owns 55,929 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 90 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 55,679 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Com accumulated 0% or 65 shares. 38,796 are owned by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 0% stake. Vanguard Inc holds 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 10.34 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 38,480 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0.18% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 27,700 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 11,617 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 60,338 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fir Tree Cap Mngmt LP invested in 0.82% or 550,880 shares.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 948 shares to 36,283 shares, valued at $11.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.34 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,881 were reported by Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma. Palisade Asset Management Limited Com owns 72,514 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 14.91 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) invested 0.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Chem National Bank & Trust reported 120,826 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.35% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). St Germain D J Com has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Norman Fields Gottscho Ltd reported 13,120 shares. Tower Bridge accumulated 32,382 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 169,282 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Security National Trust Company has 29,638 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.19% or 44,248 shares. Fayez Sarofim Com stated it has 1.45% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mercer Cap Advisers owns 300 shares. Ifrah Finance Serv reported 33,025 shares stake.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26.

