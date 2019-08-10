As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, South Street Advisors Has Decreased Stake; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Trimmed Post Hldgs (POST) Holding by $435,564; Stock Declined

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 90.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 131,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 13,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 145,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.69 million shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 13,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 17,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $97.72. About 508,947 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 340,267 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 3.86M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 59,793 shares. M&T Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Smithfield Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 230 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 6,992 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Federated Inc Pa has 245,332 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 11,715 shares. Gam Ag holds 155,000 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa reported 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Us State Bank De has 0.05% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). First Advisors Limited Partnership owns 215,385 shares. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,108 shares to 90,072 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.22 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,930 shares to 25,440 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).