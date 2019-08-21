As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, Shareholder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Raised Its Position; Fedex (FDX) Valuation Declined While Paragon Capital Management Has Increased Position by $1.08 Million

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 5,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 43,711 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 37,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $158.4. About 304,885 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 09/03/2018 – Napa Vlley Rgstr: Napa purveyor of heirloom beans drops FedEx due to its NRA ties; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE SAYS FEDEX SCENE IS NOW SECURE; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 48.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 64,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 198,718 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.02 million, up from 133,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $67.11. About 1.60M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 642,059 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cetera Advisor owns 48,896 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 366,453 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Penobscot Invest Company has 1.6% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 13,925 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser owns 238,656 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Avalon Advsr Llc accumulated 236,619 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce owns 33,912 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Tennessee-based Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.38% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Capstone Ltd holds 17,036 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Abner Herrman Brock Limited holds 7,129 shares.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 138,043 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $50.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 33,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,467 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has 175 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp invested 0.32% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cibc World, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 133,316 shares. Paragon Cap Management Llc holds 43,711 shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pitcairn Commerce reported 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cna Fincl reported 0.84% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Webster National Bank & Trust N A stated it has 2,705 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated holds 0.5% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 9,732 shares. Overbrook Mgmt holds 0.87% or 22,392 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited holds 121,758 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Thomasville National Bank holds 0.55% or 16,348 shares. Utd American Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 25,120 shares. The Virginia-based Burke Herbert Bancorp has invested 0.25% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Boys Arnold & Incorporated owns 6,219 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.