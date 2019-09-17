As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosted by $1.14 Million Its Position; Blue Chip Partners Trimmed Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 96.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 15,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 32,210 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, up from 16,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.67. About 1.60M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 3,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 131,554 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.62M, down from 134,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.49. About 5.09 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 27,596 shares to 73,874 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,290 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $663,500. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. $1.00 million worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cheviot Value Ltd Liability Com has 1.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 32,656 shares. Hsbc Public Limited invested in 0.26% or 1.88M shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 12,854 shares. North Star Asset Management Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 33,529 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Company reported 1,687 shares stake. Bragg Advisors invested 0.43% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lowe Brockenbrough & has 0.45% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 45,022 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 2.57M shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt accumulated 68,308 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 581,431 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Virginia-based Palladium Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.33% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jensen Mngmt Inc reported 25,405 shares stake. Chatham Grp Inc stated it has 1.25% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Company holds 13,987 shares. 12,113 are owned by Waverton Invest Management.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,656 are owned by Ims Cap Mngmt. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2.79 million shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 76,892 shares. Ar Asset Management reported 0.67% stake. Pioneer National Bank & Trust N A Or invested in 99,918 shares or 5.53% of the stock. Ls Advsrs Lc invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yhb Advsr owns 184,605 shares for 3.93% of their portfolio. Diker Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,139 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 2.74M shares. Headinvest holds 80,406 shares. Haverford Trust Communication reported 1.53 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corp has 4.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cwm Limited Co has invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meyer Handelman Commerce owns 615,403 shares for 4.22% of their portfolio. Ipg Inv Advsr Llc invested in 26,319 shares.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $446.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,570 shares to 54,549 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).