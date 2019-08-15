As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, Mai Wealth Advisors Upped Holding by $4.67 Million; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Lowered Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $1.22 Million

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 7,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 50,201 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, down from 57,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $181.49. About 9.19M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – HUNGARIAN HELSINKI COMMITTEE COMMENTS ON COURT CASE ON FACEBOOK; 15/04/2018 – Facebook fuels broad privacy debate by tracking non-users; 01/05/2018 – Speculation about the future of advertising on WhatsApp grew after its founder, Jan Koum, left Facebook on Monday; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Demands Grow for Facebook to Explain its Privacy Policies; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS FOUND $1 OF SPEND, “ALMOST NOTHING” FROM RUSSIAN IRA ON ADVERTS IN 2016 BREXIT REFERENDUM; 10/04/2018 – WSBT: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in Russia probe; 05/04/2018 – Facebook sent a doctor on a secret mission to ask hospitals to share patient data; 09/04/2018 – Facebook chief admits `mistakes’ over data leaks; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has not fully answered questions on data privacy -UK lawmakers

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 2919.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 58,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 60,386 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 5.70M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.39 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 37,002 shares. Bartlett And Lc reported 0.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 11,610 are held by Secor Capital Advisors L P. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Archford Capital Strategies Lc invested in 0.23% or 3,814 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Lc Oh has invested 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has invested 1.99% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fagan holds 3.19% or 44,743 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co invested in 413,779 shares. Cypress Group owns 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,193 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 53,590 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 2,008 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stevens First Principles Invest holds 0.3% or 3,006 shares in its portfolio. Dillon And invested 1.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Management Communications L L C has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 84,044 shares to 164,741 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook simplifies Group privacy settings – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Advisors Ltd holds 6,897 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa reported 47,628 shares stake. Somerset Trust has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 827,124 shares. Pacific Glob Mgmt Com holds 0.47% or 26,393 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 32,382 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc accumulated 5,174 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Limited Partnership owns 74,651 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 488,473 shares. Truepoint accumulated 2,496 shares. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.11% or 322,058 shares in its portfolio. Group One Trading Limited Partnership reported 32,774 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 35,951 shares. 17,496 were reported by Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability. 31,360 were accumulated by Osborne Prns Management Llc.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs E (MLPI) by 111,117 shares to 371,158 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Mid Cap 400 Etf (MDY) by 3,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,449 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.