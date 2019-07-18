As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, Hyman Charles D Has Lifted Holding by $400,080; Barclays Plc Has Increased Consolidated Edison (ED) Holding by $208.41 Million

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 14946.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 2.48M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.50 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.83 million, up from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $88.3. About 679,989 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,135 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 21,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $68.21. About 6.35M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 2,800 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 6,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Coastline Tru invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). First Manhattan holds 0% or 4,604 shares. Chem Natl Bank reported 7,192 shares stake. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 956 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Co owns 32,541 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability reported 456 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arvest Savings Bank Division stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 69,055 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Services has invested 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 23,431 are held by Personal Cap Advsr Corporation. Bp Public Limited Company has 0.12% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 buys, and 0 sales for $155,987 activity. $1,984 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Muccilo Robert. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $2,329 was made by Cawley Timothy on Friday, May 31. On Friday, May 31 Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,243 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 26 shares. $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by McAvoy John on Thursday, January 31. 1 shares valued at $85 were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES on Sunday, March 31. Shukla Saumil P had bought 51 shares worth $4,315.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) (NYSE:PANW) by 64,200 shares to 44,800 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S G Corp (Put) (NYSE:USG) by 51,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.