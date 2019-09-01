As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, First Dallas Securities Has Trimmed Holding; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose, Shareholder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Holding

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 160,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.76M, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16 million shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 6,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 19,178 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 25,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.42 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 209,600 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $90.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 8,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,948 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.35B for 7.24 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $663,500. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29.

