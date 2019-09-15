As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, Eastern Bank Has Decreased Its Stake; As Radian Group Com (RDN) Shares Declined, Symphony Asset Management Has Cut by $607,838 Its Holding

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 49.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 14,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 14,504 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, down from 28,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc Com (RDN) by 62.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 27,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 16,284 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $372,000, down from 43,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 1.32M shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $3.62 million were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was made by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancorporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 52,932 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo accumulated 55,571 shares. 16,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Boston Family Office Lc reported 73,772 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 256,650 shares. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) LP reported 107,152 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Ingalls & Snyder Llc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.66% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2.57M shares. L And S Advsr has 24,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 6,594 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Llc reported 14,282 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Spark Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 233,000 shares. Pioneer Tru Fincl Bank N A Or holds 1.07% or 35,742 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 56,100 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Mufg Americas Hldg has 0.08% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (BSV) by 11,992 shares to 191,494 shares, valued at $15.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.73 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold RDN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 183.31 million shares or 2.36% less from 187.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston has 0.04% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 1.47M shares. Sei Investments accumulated 511,359 shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 847,830 shares. Pnc Fin Services Gp invested in 13,530 shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks Investment Management reported 151,046 shares stake. 666,137 were accumulated by Parametric Port Associates Lc. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 432,014 shares or 0.14% of the stock. E&G Advsrs LP invested in 0.16% or 16,500 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 214,811 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP owns 153,782 shares. First Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) or 186,395 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 0.22% or 86,677 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares owns 0% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 3,282 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 490,050 shares.