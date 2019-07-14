As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Holding; As Mckesson (MCK) Market Value Declined, Shareholder New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Lowered Stake by $610,740

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 4,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, up from 86,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 12.40 million shares traded or 40.97% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 5,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 279,193 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.68M, down from 284,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $144.6. About 1.50M shares traded or 9.06% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 2,968 shares to 55,792 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 16,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,560 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: CytomX Therapeutics Validated By AbbVie Decision – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: AbbVie, FedEx and Micron – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Seek Direction on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday â€” AGN, ABBV, FDX, MSFT, BB – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Llc has 1.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cwh Management holds 5,968 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot & Com Ma holds 0.08% or 5,828 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares holds 0.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 32,083 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur invested 0.95% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). California-based Diligent Investors Limited Liability has invested 0.38% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Old Dominion Cap Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,768 shares. 201,365 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. First City Capital Incorporated has 0.91% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Navellier & Assoc Inc has 0.36% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lsv Asset holds 0.83% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 6.42M shares. 269,184 were reported by Cibc Asset. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Limited holds 0.43% or 11,747 shares in its portfolio. Independent has 1.6% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has 0.14% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 13,003 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Ltd Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,700 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 3,090 shares. Moon Mngmt Lc invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Stanley Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3.44% or 60,000 shares. House Lc reported 2,225 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Holdg Incorporated has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.18% or 139,040 shares. Pnc Gru holds 0.01% or 119,526 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited reported 7,050 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. 430 are owned by Orrstown Ser Inc. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Co invested in 3,874 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 11,129 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Valley Advisers accumulated 58 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,710 are held by Hillsdale. Exchange Capital Mngmt invested in 14,863 shares.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 14,108 shares to 367,097 shares, valued at $21.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 5,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 7.24% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.9 per share. MCK’s profit will be $579.63 million for 11.62 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.