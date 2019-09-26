As Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined, Zwj Investment Counsel Lifted by $437,112 Its Stake; Sealed Air New (SEE) Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $22.03 Million as Stock Value Declined

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 524,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 6.16M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263.31M, up from 5.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 418,055 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 36,686 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 30,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 5.68 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 62,600 shares to 11.48 million shares, valued at $786.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 344,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,400 shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76M on Monday, September 16. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was made by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And holds 0.28% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2.68 million shares. Sky Investment Gru Llc stated it has 9,419 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Montgomery Incorporated stated it has 19,136 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Llc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 25,198 shares. Amarillo Bankshares reported 2,850 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0.18% or 224,043 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Associates Lp accumulated 16,010 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.42% or 2.26 million shares. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.35% or 1.31M shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 138,909 shares. California-based Lpl Fincl Limited Company has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 2.63M shares or 0.38% of the stock. Mendel Money Mngmt reported 10,392 shares.