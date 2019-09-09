As Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined, Shareholder Oarsman Capital Has Decreased by $1.04 Million Its Stake; As Semgroup (SEMG) Market Valuation Declined, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Position

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 28.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 12,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 32,948 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 45,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.50 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 05/04/2018 – #2 $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 966,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.94 million, down from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $701.91M market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 395,278 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO COST BETWEEN $60 MLN AND $66 MLN, OF WHICH SEMGROUP WILL FUND 51 PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Exits SemGroup; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Rev $661.6M; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup: Project Is Estimated to Cost Between $60M and $66M; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP ANTICIPATES MINIMAL SPENDING ON THIS PROJECT IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 15/05/2018 – Tortoise Capital Advisors Exits Position in SemGroup

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP) by 547,500 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $45.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enviva Partners Lp by 19,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP).

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 116,622 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 88,339 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,200 are held by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 38,203 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.02% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) or 12,347 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 4,507 shares. 522,353 are owned by Nbw Cap Lc. Personal Advisors owns 0.04% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 241,124 shares. Amer International Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 1.58 million shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited reported 141,645 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 26 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% or 24,000 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Limited Company Ca has invested 1.9% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gibraltar Cap Inc reported 32,393 shares. First Citizens Bank And Communications accumulated 0.1% or 11,336 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Llc reported 0.06% stake. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.45% or 4,750 shares. Moreover, Spirit Of America Mgmt New York has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,300 shares. Cornerstone Capital has 180,648 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Com owns 10,592 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 0.55% stake. Modera Wealth Limited Liability Com invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Violich owns 130,329 shares. Phocas Fincl Corporation has invested 0.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 1,130 were accumulated by America First Investment Advsrs. Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 3.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 124,548 shares. Westchester Capital Management Inc has 105,179 shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core International Agg by 7,129 shares to 93,645 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf by 27,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.31 billion for 7.41 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

