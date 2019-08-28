As Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.43 Million; Gilman Hill Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Iron Mtn New (IRM) by $343,630 as Stock Declined

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 9,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 137,303 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 127,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.21. About 1.50M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 54.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 17,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 14,701 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 32,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.67. About 7.21 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,186 shares to 4,017 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,990 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associate accumulated 0% or 1,054 shares. 19,089 were accumulated by Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp reported 35,396 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 33,131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Research And Management stated it has 1,308 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Inc reported 83,252 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc holds 0.23% or 16,939 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 18,186 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.18% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Natixis has 600,578 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs, Washington-based fund reported 382 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Highstreet Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 9,857 shares. Franklin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 142,308 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.23 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 21,175 shares to 26,275 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 7,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).