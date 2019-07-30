As Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined, Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Stake; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Birinyi Associates Decreased Its Holding by $895,000

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 6,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, down from 100,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $67.31. About 3.00M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 05/04/2018 – #2 $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 14,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $174.31. About 1.95M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.41 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

