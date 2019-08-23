As Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined, Johnson Financial Group Lifted Its Stake; As Store Cap (STOR) Stock Price Rose, Global Endowment Management LP Has Lowered by $425,700 Its Position

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 7,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 38,646 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 31,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $66.54. About 3.86 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, down from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 752,119 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 71,432 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 349,140 shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management has invested 0.13% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Cibc Asset Inc reported 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 20,845 are held by Fort Washington Investment Oh. Bluecrest Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). The Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 199,986 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Raymond James And Assocs has 249,874 shares. D E Shaw Company Incorporated accumulated 1.41 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). M&T Comml Bank Corp stated it has 18,682 shares. Moreover, Earnest Lc has 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 42 shares. State Street Corporation reported 5.27M shares.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,500 shares to 15,450 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 6,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Mgmt Llp reported 0.01% stake. Capital Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 1,062 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 5,600 shares. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.73% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rdl Fincl owns 15,767 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 1.32% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6.92M shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.57% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Main Street Lc reported 8,543 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Regal Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 95,120 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Com Dc accumulated 9,065 shares. Hirtle Callaghan And Limited Co has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Plancorp Ltd Company owns 18,712 shares. Cwh Management Incorporated has 5,968 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability reported 2,850 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 3,481 shares stake.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,442 shares to 140,258 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 48,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,294 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS).